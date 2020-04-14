Mississippi airports to receive $34.85 Million in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $34,855,031 in airport aid to 73 airports in Mississippi to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

View a list of Mississippi airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.