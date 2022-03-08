JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) and Care Centers Ministry are partnering to donate K95 masks to the families who receive nutrition assistance from the ministry.

The giveaway will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at MAE’s parking lot on President Street in Jackson.

In addition to the event on Wednesday, MAE members said they will continue traveling the state giving out masks at local schools. The MAE State Office team will be distributing masks to JPS Schools during the coming days.