Mississippi attorney general files another lawsuit over Biden vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced on Tuesday that she joined 12 other states in filing another lawsuit against the third of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The mandate requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

“For nearly two years, healthcare workers have cared for the sick and dying at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fitch. “They have gone above and beyond the call of duty, sacrificing time with their families and their own health, and enduring enormous stress and long hours. Now, for no other reason than the President’s desire to check the box on universal vaccination, these heroes are being forced to choose between vaccination and their jobs. We have trusted them with our health for two years; we owe them the respect that they know how to best care for their own now.”

The mandate applies to employees, contractors, trainees, students and volunteers.

The lawsuit stated the mandate exceeds Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) statutory authority and violates the Security Act’s prohibition on regulations that control the selection and tenure of healthcare workers.

The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Fitch joins the attorneys general for Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia in the lawsuit.