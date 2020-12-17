Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Choctaw Health Center (CHC) received its first wave of the COVID-19 vaccine and started administering to those employees who met the criteria. The 425 doses of Pfizer vaccine were delivered to the Choctaw Health Center by an Indian Health Services representative Wednesday evening and is the first healthcare facility in Neshoba County to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we receive this first wave of vaccine, I want us to remember all those we have lost to COVID,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “This first batch of vaccine will be provided to health personnel working on the frontline of the pandemic. Soon all our Tribal members will receive this vaccine. May this be the first step in the healing and wellness of our people from this disease and global pandemic.”

Choctaw Health Center employees are not required to take the vaccine; however, over a third of the employees agreed to take the vaccine. The first 100 vaccinations were administered on Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18. This launches a major effort to vaccinate frontline health care workers at CHC and ultimately the entire Tribal community.

“CHC is committed to providing workforce members accurate information to help them decide whether and when to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interim Director of the Choctaw Health Center Mary Harrison. “It is exciting to have the vaccine at Choctaw Health Center and have this added protection offered to our frontline employees.”

The first phase is to administer to Choctaw Health Center employees, first responders, long-term facility staff and residents, and elders with underlying conditions.

Courtesy: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Courtesy: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Courtesy: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

LATEST STORIES: