Mississippi Baptist Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson received 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. After receiving the vaccine, nurses administered it to 30 employees.

Brandon Myers, who is an emergency physician at the hospital, volunteered to be the first employee to receive the vaccine. He said he’s willing to lead by example in getting the shot and proving its safety and efficiency.

“It’s been a super long nine months. So I’ve just been thinking about this moment for a long time. Now, I’m ready for my second dose,” Myers said.

According to Bobbie Ware, CEO of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, 250 doses will be given each day until all 975 doses are used accordingly.

Within 21 days, the hospital is expected to receive its second shipment of the vaccine, which will be the second required dosage.

On Monday, Mississippi’s top health officials were the first to receive the vaccine in the state.

