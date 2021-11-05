Mississippi begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the agency will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11-years-old after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5 for appointments that will begin on Monday, November 8.

Officials said appointments will be available at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ for all county health departments. Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Vaccinations for all Mississippians five and older can also be found from other providers including healthcare providers, FQHC’s, independent and retail pharmacies.

“We are pleased this has finally been approved, and we recommend that all children 5 and older in Mississippi be vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have questions or concerns, we urge you to please talk with your pediatrician or healthcare provider,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

MSDH has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for this age group, and they are arriving at county health departments and other healthcare providers this week.

Children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated with two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered 21 days apart. The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.