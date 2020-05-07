Mississippi Black Caucus sends Black Empowerment RESET Initiative to Governor and Lt. Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus submitted a letter to Governor Tate Reeves and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. They’re requesting the distribution of federal CARES Act Funds to support plans to strengthen the African American community.

The request entitled, “Black Empowerment RESET Initiative,” is a plan to revitalize the public sector, private businesses and the faith-based community.

“COVID 19 has had a devastating impact on the African American community, in part because of disparities that existed before the pandemic. We are requesting that a portion of CARES Act funds go to support some of the infrastructures that support the African American community,” said Angela Turner-Ford, MLBC Chairperson.

Some requests included in the Black Empowerment RESET Initiative are:

· Providing grant funding and technical assistance to minority businesses;

· Ensuring broadband access and laptops to ALL students;

· More funding to historically black colleges and universities;

· Funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers for testing and tracing programs.

The Caucus is requesting a total of $457,000,000 in CARES Act funding. The Legislature returns to the Capitol on Thursday to begin that process.