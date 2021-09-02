Mississippi casino reaches 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort has been recognized as the first casino in the country with a 100% vaccination rate. This comes after all associates and applicable employees have had at least on of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We will never apologize for caring and doing our part to keep people safe and healthy, “ said CEO LuAnn Pappas. “We want to help other businesses to encourage vaccinations in the state of Mississippi. Most importantly we want to help save lives and assist our healthcare providers who are working tirelessly to care for those stricken with this virus. It’s good for business and good for the Mississippi Gulf Coast economy.”
The vaccination effort is one of the actions the officials take to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus to employees, customers, and the region. Other initiatives include:
- Providing complimentary COVID testing at the Scarlet Pearl’s on-site medical clinic
- On-site COVID-19 vaccinations available to the public
- $293,000 in incentives given to all associates and supervisors to fulfill the vaccine requirement
- $150,000 “Get a Shot to Take a Shot” customer drawing where cash prizes will be awarded to vaccinated Pearl Rewards guests (300 winners get $500 each)
- A $50,000 donation to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to fund their vaccination efforts
- A $15,000 promotional incentive for City of D’Iberville employees who are vaccinated
- Staffing a satellite call center for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security during the 2020 casino closure – the only private business in the state to do so