Mississippi casino reaches 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees

A public vaccination site in front of the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Scarlet Pearl is the first casino to reach 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees. (Credit: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort)

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort has been recognized as the first casino in the country with a 100% vaccination rate. This comes after all associates and applicable employees have had at least on of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will never apologize for caring and doing our part to keep people safe and healthy, “ said CEO LuAnn Pappas. “We want to help other businesses to encourage vaccinations in the state of Mississippi. Most importantly we want to help save lives and assist our healthcare providers who are working tirelessly to care for those stricken with this virus. It’s good for business and good for the Mississippi Gulf Coast economy.”

The vaccination effort is one of the actions the officials take to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus to employees, customers, and the region. Other initiatives include: