BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – The Mississippi Gaming Commission told WLOX News that Mississippi casinos will be allowed to reopen at 8:00 a.m. on May 21, 2020.

When Governor Tate Reeves was asked about the announcement during his daily news conference, he said, “If the gaming commission has released their decision, it is final and official.”

The Mississippi Gaming Commission will send out its official order Friday, May 15. That order will include the guidelines all casinos must follow to reopen.