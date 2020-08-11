Mississippi Center for Justice files lawsuit to bolster absentee voting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice, the American Civil Liberties Union, and ACLU of Mississippi filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in order for absentee voting to be more accessible to Mississippians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature recently amended the law to state that a “temporary physical disability” includes any voter who is “under a physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 during the year 2020 or is caring for a dependent who is under a physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19.”

The groups are seeking a ruling from the court clarifying that all voters who are following public health guidance to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19 may invoke the “temporary physical disability” reason to vote absentee.

