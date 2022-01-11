Mississippi Chief Justice extends COVID-19 emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on January 11 extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts. The order also gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through January 28.

The order says judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.

The most recent order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented August 5, 2021, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.