Mississippi child dies from coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced a child, between the ages of one and five, passed away from the coronavirus in Mississippi.

Dobbs said the child had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which has been linked to COVID-19.

He also gave an update on COVID-19 in Mississippi schools. Last week, 138 teachers and 280 students tested positive for the virus. There have been 21 outbreaks at schools in the state.

According to Dobbs, 532 teachers have been quarantined, along with 3,730 students.

