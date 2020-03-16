Mississippi Children’s Museum to close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum will close to the public beginning Monday, March 16, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Over the past several weeks, MCM has been closely monitoring the COVID – 19 outbreak and its impact on our community. While the museum’s immediate community of visitors at this time is believed to generally be at low risk, we recognize the importance of following the recommendations provided by our local, state and federal officials. We are committed to doing our part to help protect our community from the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID – 19).Mississippi Children’s Museum
