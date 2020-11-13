Mississippi clinics see increase in COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi, the demand for testing is expected to go up.

The owner and president of Trustcare Health, Warren Herring, said he’s seen an uptick of COVID-19 tests in his clinics. He said the number of tests have been the highest he’s seen since the start of the pandemic.

The volume of testing is up significantly, in both rapid swab tests and lab based testing, according to Warren. As of next week, more than 200,000 rapid COVID tests will have been supplied to Trustcare Health clinics, other medical suppliers and schools.

Edith Nix, who lives in Raymond, has been tested twice recently.

“I got this COVID test today to help me not be quarantined for so long. Where I live, the quarantine you for 14 days if you go to the doctor’s office,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, patients could get their results for rapid COVID testing in less than an hour or on the same day they’re tested.

Rapid testing is available at Mississippi State University, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi College, Hinds Community College and Itawamba Community College.

LATEST STORIES: