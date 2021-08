JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) will hold a special emergency called meeting beginning at 12:00 p.m. to discuss issues related to COVID-19.

Due to recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), members of the Board may participate in the meeting via teleconference or an online meeting platform.

The meeting will be shown on www.mississippi.edu.