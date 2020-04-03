Mississippi College confirms adjunct faculty member tested positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College officials confirmed an adjunct faculty member tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is now under the care of doctors.

Leaders said they’ve notified individuals who may have come in contact with the employee.

The faculty member has not been on the MC campus in Clinton since March 5, before spring break began. Because MC delayed its return from spring break and moved to online instruction in March, the university does not believe any students were exposed. The likelihood of other faculty or staff members being exposed is also low.

“We have taken every precaution to protect MC students and the MC community since the beginning of this crisis, but we knew it was likely that COVID-19 would reach us, just as it has reached the rest of the world,” said MC President Blake Thompson. “In the spirit of transparency, we wanted to inform the MC community about this case as soon as possible. We pray for a full recovery for our adjunct professor and for the health and safety of the family involved.”

MC community members with questions or concerns should contact the university’s hotline at 601-925-3030 or consult the MC coronavirus website at mc.edu/coronavirus.