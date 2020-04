CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College in Clinton announced commencement ceremonies for MC and MC Law will be postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A new date has not been chosen at this time.

Seniors and graduate students will still be awarded their degrees and will officially become graduates of Mississippi College on May 8, 2020.

Diplomas will be mailed to graduates, and there will be no changes to the availability of transcripts.