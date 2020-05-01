Mississippi College: Students given pass/fail grading option

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College said it’s offering pass/fail grading options to students who switched to online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pass/fail options is for the Spring 2020 semester.

According to college leaders, MC students can either stick with traditional letter grades or go to a pass-fail grading system for the current semester.

“Adjusting to the new system has been a bit stressful,” says MC student Ryan Seawright of Brandon. Suddenly shifting to online classes is hurting some students academically, he said. “This pass or fail option would be a ray of sunshine.”

Details about MC’s new grading options for students are listed on COVID-19 updates on the university’s website.