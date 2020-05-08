Mississippi College to hold 2020 commencement ceremony in August

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College in Clinton said members of the Class of 2020 will be honored with a traditional commencement ceremony on August 1, 2020.
According to President Blake Thompson, spring graduates will also be able to attend a reception on Friday, July 31.
I believe this commencement will be even more memorable given the forced separation our senior class experienced and the resilience they have shown.
Some of our seniors shared their thoughts about their last semester – and all the things that COVID-19 could not take away from them – in a short video you can view here.
We will be in touch over the coming weeks with further details about our commencement plans. Until then, please stay safe and well.
I know I speak for the entire MC family in saying we can’t wait to welcome our graduating seniors home and celebrate their accomplishments.Blake Thompson, President of Mississippi College