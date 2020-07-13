Mississippi community health centers and organizations to receive PPE

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Drs. Aaron & Ollye Shirley Foundation, along with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, announced personal protective equipment (PPE) will be donated to community health centers and community based organizations in Mississippi.

The organizations are providing masks in counties with extremely high COVID-19 cases and deaths. To minimize the transmission of the coronavirus, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends everyone wear a mask while in public and exercise social distancing.

Organizations receiving the donations are:

Boys & Girls Club Central MS – Jackson, MS

Central MS Health Services – Jackson, MS

Choctaw Health Center – Philadelphia, MS

Coastal Family Health Center – Biloxi, MS

East Central MS Healthcare – Sebastopol, MS

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center – Jackson, MS

Making Moves in the Community – Drew, MS

Mantachie Rural Health Center – Mantachie, MS

Jackson, MS native Yolanda Daniel, MBA, provided the masks.

