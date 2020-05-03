Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline operating under new hours

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is operating under new hours.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says the hotline will operate seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
The hotline number is 877-978-6453.
