Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline operating under new hours

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is operating under new hours.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the hotline will operate seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The hotline number is 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories