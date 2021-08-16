Mississippi Democratic Party chairman urges governor to reinstate statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving released a statement on Monday, urging Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to reinstate a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge.

Today, the Mississippi Department of Health announced 7,839 new cases of COVID -19 in Mississippi, 52 new deaths, and 170 ongoing outbreaks in long term care facilities. Despite the fact that Mississippi has one of the highest new case rates, yet one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, Governor Reeves fails to see the wisdom in reinstating a statewide mask mandate. The science and data are clear. First, the use of masks have been shown to help slow, as well as prevent, the spread of COVID-19 when used properly. Second, according to the Center for Disease Control, while in public places, people should wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission.

The Mississippi Democratic Party urges the governor to stop playing politics and take strong swift action to try to curb this deadly pandemic. We also ask the Mississippi Republican Party to join us in this effort to convince our governor to follow the science.

Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving