Mississippi disability advocates urge implementation of virtual learning option

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disability Rights Mississippi, along with the Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities and the Mississippi Parent Training and Information Center, urged the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to implement a statewide virtual learning option for vulnerable students during the ongoing pandemic.

In a letter issued to State Superintendent Dr. Carey M. Wright, the agencies requested the state take immediate action to ensure students with disabilities are receiving the public education and related services and supports they are entitled to under federal law.

“Many Mississippi parents are faced with the decision of either sending their children to school where they may face life-threatening health risks or keeping their children at home where they may receive minimum to no education,” the letter states. “The Mississippi Department of Education is in a position to choose to adopt a policy that can potentially save the lives of many of its children. We hope that you will make the right choice.”

In the wake of relaxed mask requirements in Mississippi school districts, advocates said vulnerable students may not be able to safely attend school in person, said the advocates.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), students with disabilities are at a higher risk of serious health consequences if they become infected with COVID-19.