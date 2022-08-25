JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to an Israeli study, the Pfizer COVID-19 pill could potentially have little to no benefits for younger adults who are seeking to reduce severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers have found that Paxlovid reduced a large number of hospitalizations amongst individuals, who are 65 and older, by 75%. However, medical records of individuals, ages 40 to 65, showed they didn’t experience any benefits.

The study looked at results from 109,000 patients. Even though the study was tested with a large number of patients, there is still some concern of usage for those in the younger age groups.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Paxlovid for children and adults who are at higher risk to contract COVID-19 due to conditions like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. During this time, the drug was considered one solution to help curb hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.

According to Pfizer, the results of Paxlovid in vaccinated and unvaccinated non-conditioned adults didn’t show a significant benefit.

Geri Weiland, President of Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and pediatrician, said the study didn’t necessarily document if they tested younger individuals with a underlying health condition, which is a concern especially in Mississippi.

“Well as physicians, we know that if you are aged 65 or older, you are likely to have more severe symptoms,” said Weiland. “We just advise that you get vaccinated, especially considering that this is just one study.”

Weiland said individuals who have more complications are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 anyway.

“We want to try to avoid complications in the long run, as we have certain medications that can help those with underlying health conditions, including the Paxlovid pill,” said Weiland.

The White House announced that they may soon stop investing in COVID-19 vaccines, drugs, and tests and shift those investments to the private insurance market to handle for now on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.