JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – As mask mandates are slowly being lifted, COVID-19 is still a health problem with new strains spreading.

According to Mississippi health officials, the state is experiencing fewer numbers of COVID-19 cases. However, there are concerns about a new subvariant in the country.

The BA.2 variant, otherwise known as stealth omicron, is becoming the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.

Health officials in Mississippi are concerned about how it could affect Americans in the next few months.

Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) President Dr. Geri Weiland said they’re glad the omicron variant has burned out a little. Weiland said the best thing to do it to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Mask can help, but they’re not as good as the vaccine,” said Weiland. “Vaccine is our biggest defect.”

Weiland’s biggest concern is that with new strains constantly coming out, children and pregnant women are n ot being included in being vaccinated.

With Mississippi being #1 in childhood vaccinations, Weiland believes that Mississippians should continue to spread more awareness in getting the vaccine as it’s major protection against all strains.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 48% of Mississippians are considered fully vaccinated.