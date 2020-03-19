Mississippi DPS announces changes to commercial driver services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced an update to commercial driver services due to coronavirus concerns.
All driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the nine Mississippi Highway Patrol District Troop Stations across the state until March 31, 2020.
The 9 MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:
- Sex offender registry transactions
- ALL Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions – this includes testing
MHP District Troop Stations
Northern Region:
- Troop D 1301 Cypress Avenue Greenwood, MS 38930
- Troop E 22000-A Highway 35 North Batesville, MS 38606
- Troop F 1103 Bratton Road New Albany, MS 38652
Central Region:
- Troop C 3851 Highway 468 West Pearl, MS 39208
- Troop G 1280 East Lee Blvd. Starkville, MS 39759
- Troop H 910 Highway 11 and 80 East Meridian, MS 39301
Southern Region
- Troop J #35 J.M. Tatum Drive Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Troop K 16741 Highway 67 Biloxi, MS 39532
- Troop M 160 Highway 84 East Brookhaven, MS 39601