Mississippi DPS announces changes to commercial driver services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced an update to commercial driver services due to coronavirus concerns.

All driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the nine Mississippi Highway Patrol District Troop Stations across the state until March 31, 2020.

The 9 MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:

Sex offender registry transactions

ALL Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions – this includes testing

MHP District Troop Stations

Northern Region:

Troop D 1301 Cypress Avenue Greenwood, MS 38930

Troop E 22000-A Highway 35 North Batesville, MS 38606

Troop F 1103 Bratton Road New Albany, MS 38652

Central Region:

Troop C 3851 Highway 468 West Pearl, MS 39208

Troop G 1280 East Lee Blvd. Starkville, MS 39759

Troop H 910 Highway 11 and 80 East Meridian, MS 39301

Southern Region