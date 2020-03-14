Mississippi driver license stations closed to the public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said all driver license stations are closed to the public except for the nine MHP District Troop Stations across the state until March 31, 2020, due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The stations will only provide the following services:

Sex offender registry transactions

Commercial driver license (CDL) card renewals only – no testing

Commercial driver license (CDL) medical card updates

Online transactions will still be available for the following services:

Regular driver’s license renewal

Purchase a duplicate driver’s license

Identification card renewal

Purchase a duplicate identification card

Address changes for regular driver’s license and identification cards

Visit www.dps.ms.gov for additional services

“We encourage you to use online services available for driver license and state issued identification card renewals, duplicates and address changes,” stated Colonel Chris Gillard, Assistant Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Director of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol. “By utilizing these online services available, you will still be able to obtain a driver’s license or identification card.”

A new online address change feature is available for driver licenses and state issued identification cards. To make an address change, the user must either change his/her physical address during the time of the driver license/ID card renewal or purchase a duplicate DL or ID and complete an address change during the duplicate purchase process.

Online services can be made from any computer, tablet or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov or www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

“We will work to restore full services as it becomes safe to do so,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ken Brown, Director of the Driver Service Bureau. “Online services have greatly improved since they were first implemented in 2002. We encourage you to try this option.”

Federal REAL ID compliance requires that a customer renew in person every other renewal period and this may impact a customer’s ability to renew online. Those customers affected will have to visit a driver’s license station upon reopening.

MHP District Troop Stations

Northern Region

Troop D – 1301 Cypress Avenue Greenwood, MS 38930

Troop E – 22000-A Highway 35 North Batesville, MS 38606

Troop F – 1103 Bratton Road New Albany, MS 38652

Central Region

Troop C – 3851 Highway 468 West Pearl, MS 39208

Troop G – 1280 East Lee Blvd. Starkville, MS 39759

Troop H – 910 Highway 11 and 80 East Meridian, MS 39301

Southern Region