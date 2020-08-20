Mississippi expected to apply for federal unemployment assistance

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced help could be on the way for unemployed Mississippians.

The state must first apply and get approval from the federal government for the assistance. President Trump signed an executive order allowing states to opt-in and apply to match 75-25% federal dollars.

Mississippians must put up $100 in order to get $300 from the federal government.

The work search requirement was reinstated in order to receive benefits.

