Mississippi extends income tax return deadline to July 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Revenue announced the due date for filing income tax returns and making first quarter and second quarter estimated payments has been extended to July 15, 2020.

The decision was made after consulting Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn. The date was originally extended to May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension applies to individual income tax returns, corporate income and franchise tax returns and fiduciary income tax returns.

