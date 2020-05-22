Mississippi Farmers Market extending days of operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market is extending its operating hours. Starting Thursday, May 28, the market will be open each Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. throughout the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“The arrival of the summer season means more produce available from our farmers. We are opening the Mississippi Farmers Market on Thursdays, in addition to our Saturday market, to give the public the opportunity to purchase Mississippi grown and raised products during the week. The vendors are continuing to take the necessary precautions and following CDC recommendations such as social distancing to ensure the safety of our shoppers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

The Mississippi Farmers Market is located at 929 High Street, adjacent to the Mississippi Fairgrounds. For more information about the Market or to find out what’s fresh each week, call (601) 354-6573 or go online to www.msfarmersmarket.com.