Mississippi governor addresses COVID-19 in state after more than 5,000 cases reported in single-day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s governor will hold a news conference on Friday, August 13, to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. This comes one day after Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he will extend Mississippi’s State of Emergency for 30 more days.

The governor will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Stephen McCraney, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Dobbs stated on Twitter they will discuss healthcare reinforcement efforts, booster doses, expanding access to monoclonal treatment and updated COVID-19 numbers in the state.

On Friday, Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. CT at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.