Mississippi governor announces mask mandate for seven additional counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He announced seven additional counties are now under a masks mandate, along with the nine counties that were placed under the mandate last week.

The seven counties are as follows:

Benton

Carroll

Harrison

Jones

Leake

Madison

Marshall

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 580 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. He said 157 patients are in intensive care units, and 66 of those patients are on ventilators. According to Dr. Dobbs, the state has 19% ICU capacity. He said those numbers are stable at this time.

