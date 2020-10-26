Mississippi governor announces mask mandate for seven additional counties

Coronavirus

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He announced seven additional counties are now under a masks mandate, along with the nine counties that were placed under the mandate last week.

The seven counties are as follows:

  • Benton
  • Carroll
  • Harrison
  • Jones
  • Leake
  • Madison
  • Marshall

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 580 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. He said 157 patients are in intensive care units, and 66 of those patients are on ventilators. According to Dr. Dobbs, the state has 19% ICU capacity. He said those numbers are stable at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories