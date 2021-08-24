Mississippi governor addresses state’s COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday, August 24, to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response.

This comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,291 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, along with 111 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The governor will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

On Monday, officials announced 40 military medical support personnel will be deployed to two hospitals in Mississippi. The military personnel, including nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors, will support the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and the North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo in Tupelo.

The news conference will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson.

If the live stream does not work, click here to watch the news conference.