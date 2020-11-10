Mississippi governor asks for prayers after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced on social media that his youngest daughter tested positive for the coronavirus. Maddie Reeves attends a private elementary school in Jackson.

The governor shared the following message:

I want to share a prayer request. My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers! Please pray for her momma too! Our entire family will be getting tested again and isolating for the time being. Stay safe, and God bless! Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.

The governor was expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday to give an update on the situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi. He postponed the event until another time.

An executive order issued by Reeves requires people to wear masks in public and private schools. Sixteen of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a mask mandate that’s set to expire Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES: