JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, October 11, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he extended Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days.

According to the governor, the extension will continue to continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open.

Reeves said there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.