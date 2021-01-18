Mississippi governor announces 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Monday to give an update on COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi.

The governor announced 20,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been loaded. Patients can go to http://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453 to schedule an appointment.

The state of Mississippi is currently giving COVID-19 immunizations for the following:

All Healthcare Workers and EMT / paramedics

Persons 65 years of age or older

Persons 18 – 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted there are more people eligible to receive the vaccine than what’s available. He said Mississippi received 37,000 first doses this week for the whole state.