13 additional Mississippi counties under mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced 13 additional counties have been added to his executive order on COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

The new counties include: Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington.

A total of 54 counties are under the restrictions.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 1,057 patients have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) also reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 29 additional deaths.

