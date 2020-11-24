19 additional counties under mask mandate in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced 19 additional counties that have qualified and met certain requirements to be placed under mask mandates with his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect until December 11, 2020. The state has seen a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The new counties include: Alcorn, Attala, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Neshoba, Panola, Perry, Prentiss, Stone, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

A total of 41 counties are under the additional restrictions. Click here to see a list of the counties that are under a mask mandate.

“As we go into Thanksgiving, please be extra cautious and look out for your loved ones. These are critical times,” Reeves said. “There is much more COVID-19 around us, and therefore a greater risk that you pass the virus to someone that you love dearly.” A copy of the executive order can be found here.

The governor also stressed that Mississippians take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. He blamed the recent rise in cases to Halloween gatherings.

Last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) updated its Isolation Order. If you are sick, know or think you may have COVID-19, stay home until:

At least 10 days have passed since your symptoms began, and

It has been at least 24 hours since you last had a fever, without using fever-reducing medication such as Tylenol (acetaminophen) or Advil (ibuprofen), and

Your symptoms have improved.

MSDH also added a Quarantine Order. If you have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19:

Stay home until 14 days after your last contact.

Check your temperature twice a day, and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay away as much as possible from those who could become very ill from COVID-19, such as older adults or those in poor health.

Consider getting testing for COVID-19, even if you do not have symptoms. Contact a testing provider near you, and let them know that you have been exposed.

