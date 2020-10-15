Mississippi governor on increase in virus cases: “Important to remember that COVID-19 is not gone!”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves released a statement on social media about the increase in cases.
Important to remember that COVID-19 is not gone! We’ve seen numbers increase over the past few weeks. Please stay watchful and protect yourself. We want to be cautious and limited in using executive action—we’re counting on the people of Mississippi to be wise and careful!Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.
On September 30, 2020, the statewide mask mandate expired.
