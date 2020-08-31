Mississippi governor to give update on COVID-19 in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The governor will discuss the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission. He will be joined by members of the state’s COVID-19 response team.
On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 274 new coronavirus cases, along with 32 additional deaths.
The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.
