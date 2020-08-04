Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Mississippi governor to make announcement on reopening schools

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is expected to announce a new executive order relating to schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many districts across the state are expected to welcome back students this week.

The districts had to submit their reopening plans by Friday, July 31. The governor said he studied the plans and health data in order to make a decision about schools.

Reeves released the following statement on social media about school reopening plans.

Several health officials and educators have called for the state to delay the start of school due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. LouAnn Heath Woodward, the vice chancellor for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), also called for a statewide mask mandate.

The governor will hold a news conference on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, to discuss the reopening of schools. The news conference will start at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories