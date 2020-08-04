Mississippi governor to make announcement on reopening schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is expected to announce a new executive order relating to schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many districts across the state are expected to welcome back students this week.

The districts had to submit their reopening plans by Friday, July 31. The governor said he studied the plans and health data in order to make a decision about schools.

Reeves released the following statement on social media about school reopening plans.

Several health officials and educators have called for the state to delay the start of school due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. LouAnn Heath Woodward, the vice chancellor for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), also called for a statewide mask mandate.

It is time to make the tough decisions – for the health of all Mississippians:

-a statewide mask mandate (wash hands, too!)

-K-12 schools delay start until after Labor Day (#COVID19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths need to move in the right direction)@UMMCnews — LouAnn Woodward M.D. (@LAWoodwardMD) August 3, 2020

The governor will hold a news conference on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, to discuss the reopening of schools. The news conference will start at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

