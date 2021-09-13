Mississippi governor: Vaccine mandates are a “tyrannical-type move”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Republican states are challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. In a televised interview, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves talked about how he is fighting back.

The largest federal mandate about COVID-19 could be headed to the courts. Reeves among several state leaders who are suing because of the mandate.

“It is hard for small business owners to hire the necessary people to get their products to market. It’s hard for small businesses to hire the necessary people to provide the services that they provide, and this is going to make it even more difficult,” he said.

The pushback is against Biden’s sweeping rule which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers.

“Here’s the deal; if you look back through history, every single time tyrants have tried to place an emphasis on their individuals in their country, they’ve always said, ‘Oh, I’m doing it because it’s in the best interest of our citizens.’ The fact is we have representative democracy in America, and if the president wants to do this, then he should get the elected representatives to vote on it,” said Reeves.

During the interview, the governor clarified he did not call the president a tyrant.

“If you look back in history, this is nothing but a tyrannical-type move by the president,” he said.

State Rep. Dan Eubanks (R) backs Gov. Reeves.

“What it comes down to, for the government to tell you that you don’t have any say over your own body, or make you a second class citizen, it is full-on tyranny,” Eubanks said.

State Senator Hob Bryan (D) said he cannot believe the governor is filing a lawsuit to keep people from getting vaccinated.

If the mandate stands, it could act as a buffer for businesses that have waited to enforce a vaccine mandate but are worried about the legal challenges.