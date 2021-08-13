Mississippi governor won’t issue statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s governor will held a news conference on Friday, one day after he announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for 30 days.

During the news conference, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he has no intention of issuing a statewide mask mandate at this time. He also said he will not require state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he encouraged Mississippians to get the vaccine.

“Either the vaccine works or it doesn’t. I believe it does, and it works in two ways. Makes you significantly less likely to get the virus, and second phase, makes it even less likely that you are going to end up hospitalized or in an ICU bed,” he said.

Reeves encouraged those who are unvaccinated to wear face masks when they’re in public places as the Delta variant continues to spread in the state.

On Friday, Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

The governor said he trusts school boards to make their own decisions to ensure students are safe. Several in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt have issued temporary mask mandates, while others have moved to virtual learning on a temporary basis.

Reeves said the state is working to get relief for many of the challenges that it’s facing. They will team up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get more staffing on hand at hospitals, many of which are over capacity. In addition, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) requested an additional 150 ventilators.

One of the requests that was approved was an increase in ICU bed capacity at both VA hospitals in Jackson and Biloxi.