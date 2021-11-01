Mississippi governor won’t renew contracts for state-funded medical workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he has no intentions of renewing contracts for hundreds of medical workers, who were treating COVID-19 patients statewide.

The nurses and doctors were brought in to help when the Delta variant was spreading rapidly in the state. The governor said their help is no longer needed.

“The program that we put in place fulfilled its mission. It did the right thing. It ensured that those individuals working in hospitals that were exhausted, as we heard mostly through the public media that they existed. It was able to fill the gap for them, and we’re proud of that. And now, I don’t anticipate that’s going to get re-upped. That contract will not continue. We’re down somewhere between 85 and 90% total number of patients in the hospital beds,” said Reeves.

The governor said his administration will continue to monitor the state’s healthcare system in an effort to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients again.