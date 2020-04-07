Mississippi health centers to receive $17.2 million in COVID-19 funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced that 19 community health centers in Mississippi will receive more than $17.25 million to support their efforts to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health center funding stems from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) enacted on March 27.

“Mississippi community health centers are on the front lines of testing and treating patients for COVID-19. As this disease affects more Mississippians, the pressure on these centers will only increase,” Hyde-Smith said. “These grants represent an initial distribution of federal funding to support their work in these challenging times.”

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) approved the CARES Act health center funding to help improve access to health care services for people who are uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable.

HRSA awarded the following health center grants to Mississippi:

1. Family Health Care Clinic, Inc., Pearl – $1,854,410

2. Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association, Inc., Jackson – $1,794,665

3. Coastal Family Health Center, Inc., Biloxi – $1,445,165

4. Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., Hattiesburg – $1,311,050

5. Family Health Center, Inc., Laurel – $864,335

6. G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, Inc., Canton – $844,985

7. Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc., Clarksdale – $828,710

8. North Mississippi Primary Health Center, Inc., Ashland – $815,675

9. Delta Health Center, Inc., Mound Bayou – $806,270

10. Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center, Inc., Fayette – $751,265

11. Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Inc., Meridian – $743,795

12. Northeast Mississippi Health Clinic, Inc., Byhalia – $779,485

13. East Central Mississippi Health Care, Inc., Sebastopol – $695,600

14. Access Family Health Services, Inc., Smithville – $672,695

15. Dr. Arenia C. Mallory Community Health Center, Inc., Lexington – $656,885

16. Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., Jackson – $628,445

17. Mantachie Rural Health Care Inc., Mantachie – $594,320

18. Amite County Medical Services, Inc., Liberty – $588,440

19. Claiborne County Family Health Center, Port Gibson – $ 583,145