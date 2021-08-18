Mississippi health leaders discuss growing COVID-19 infections in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Wednesday, August 18, to provide an update on COVID-19.

They will discuss the growing infections in Mississippi, as well as quarantines in schools. On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said about 20,000 students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure in the state, which is about 4.5% of the public school population.

During the news conference, health leaders will also discuss the state surpassing winter peaks when it comes to COVID-19 and the new resources that are helping hospitals.

MSDH reported 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi on Wednesday, along with 36 additional deaths.

Byers will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig for the news conference, which starts at 2:30 p.m.