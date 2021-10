JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Thursday, October 28 to discuss COVID-19 in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will provide an update about the virus.

This week, Mississippi surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The news conference will start at 1:00 p.m.