Mississippi health officials discuss COVID-19 hospitalizations, vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a news conference on Tuesday, December 8. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers discussed the record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi and the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to avoid non-essential social gatherings and to continue wearing face masks. Governor Tate Reeves plans to update his regulations around social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic later this week as virus cases continue to surge. On Tuesday, MSDH reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and 56 additional deaths.

Dr. Byers said Mississippi is above the peak number of cases that the state experienced during the summer months. He also said there has been an increase in the number of deaths from the virus, and the deaths are expected to spike in the coming weeks.

The first phase of the vaccine distribution in Mississippi is expected to begin the week of December 13, 2020. The state is expected to receive 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be prioritized for Mississippi’s health care systems.

Mississippi is expected to receive more vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna. There is no distribution timetable for those doses at this time.

