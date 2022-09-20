JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’

While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president.

Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased by 56% from the average two weeks ago. While this is welcome news, calling an end to the pandemic might be premature.

“Since the pandemic has begun, there’s been a significant decrease in new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi,” said Dr. Andrew Clark at Northtown Pharmacy. “We are still seeing some cases here, but what I am seeing is that the people that are positive with COVID-19, those cases are milder. I would suggest that we do a wait and see approach before we end it all.”

COVID-19 deaths have increased in Mississippi by 14% over the past two weeks. Many health officials have warned that this upcoming fall and winter could bring a new variant and more COVID-19 cases.