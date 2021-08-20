Mississippi high school football returns Friday night amid COVID surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday night football returns August 20th, and this year, fans can attend at full capacity.

“It’s time to get rolling. It’s time to play some ball. It’s time to get on the field. They have worked hard. They have put the time in, and it’s time for them to play and get back what they have put in,” said Devin Cooper, Northwest Rankin Athletic Director.

School officials said they are excited to welcome everyone back into the stadiums. At Northwest Rankin, wearing a mask is mandatory.

“COVID is a big deal right now. Everything we do, that is a priority to make sure we are handling things safely here on our end. We have taken all the necessary steps that have been put out. You just got to take the steps and do what you can on your end to keep these kids safe,” said Cooper.

For one coach, the step started with encouraging his team to get the vaccine.

Calvin Bolton, the head football coach for Canton High School, said, “I have really been pleased with my kids we are about 95 percent vaccinated. All of my kids went and took care of business.”

Fans can expect a request to socially distance, while the future of the season is unknown.

“Play it week by week, and try to get prepared and do the best we can and just make sure we do what we have to do on our part to stay safe,” said Bolton.